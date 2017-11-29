Dispatch: Car slams into, damages Hubbard pharmacy - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Dispatch: Car slams into, damages Hubbard pharmacy

Posted: Updated:
HUBBARD, Ohio -

Emergency crews have been called out after a vehicle allegedly slammed into the CVS pharmacy in Hubbard. 

According to Trumbull County Dispatchers, shortly after noon, a car crashed into the of the CVS on Youngstown-Hubbard Road. 

Dispatchers say at this time, they don't believe anyone was injured, however, the building reportedly suffered structural damage. 

First responders are still on their way to the scene. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms