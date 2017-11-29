Dispatch: Car slams into, damages Hubbard pharmacy

Emergency crews have been called out after a vehicle allegedly slammed into the CVS pharmacy in Hubbard.

According to Trumbull County Dispatchers, shortly after noon, a car crashed into the of the CVS on Youngstown-Hubbard Road.

Dispatchers say at this time, they don't believe anyone was injured, however, the building reportedly suffered structural damage.

First responders are still on their way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available.