McCartney Road McDonald's reopened after sewage backup

A Campbell fast-food restaurant closed down on Wednesday after concerns over a sewage backup.

According to the Mahoning County District Board of Health, inspectors discovered the issue during a routine inspection Wednesday.

The Board of Health says the restaurant voluntarily shut down until the situation could be remedied.

Officials say the backup was located in the restroom, however, it's unclear how long the problem had existed before it was found.

Authorities at the Board of Health say that the restaurant had to go through reinspection before it could open again for service.

Board of Health officials say the restaurant called in a company later Wednesday afternoon, had their drains cleaned out, and were reinspected.

The restaurant has been given the go-ahead to reopen.