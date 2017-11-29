Playoff Preview: Sharon vs. Quaker Valley

For the first time since 2000, the Sharon football team is back in the Class 3A State Semi-Finals where they'll play Quaker Valley on Friday at North Hills High School.

The Tigers got off to a slow start this season with losses to Wilmington and Greenville in their first three games. So being able to come this far has surprised everyone, including themselves.

"Well, certainly it's exciting and to be very honest after week three when we were 1-2, I'm not sure your house or my house would have been safe on a bet for somebody to say we would be in the western finals right now. It's obviously been a pleasant surprise" said Sharon coach Jim Wildman.

Sharon has a slight disadvantage in the game when it comes to rest. Quaker Valley will have 13 days off in-between games. The last time the Quakers played was back on November 18 when they beat Aliquippa in the WPIAL Championship Game. Meanwhile, Sharon will play on only five days rest.

"Anybody can do the math. This is a physical game and it is a time-consuming game for coaches and players. We've experienced having a week off, a bye week. I'm not sure what you do with 13 days off other than getting extremely healthy" said Wildman.

The Tigers dominated their last two opponents by 70 points combined, and have won six straight. One more and they'll be on their way to the state championship for the first time in over 20 years.

"It is that kind of game where we know how we are capable of playing and it's easier said than done. But we have to continue to play as well, or a little bit better. then we have the last four or five weeks," said Wildman.