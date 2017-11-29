Playoff Preview: Sharon vs. Quaker Valley

For the first time since 2000, the Sharon football team is back in the Class 3A State Semi-Finals where they'll play Quaker Valley on Friday at North Hills High School.More >>
For the first time since 2000, the Sharon football team is back in the Class 3A State Semi-Finals where they'll play Quaker Valley on Friday at North Hills High School.More >>
High school basketball scores from Wednesday, November 29, 2017.More >>
High school basketball scores from Wednesday, November 29, 2017.More >>
Division 1 All-State football honors named.More >>
Division 1 All-State football honors named.More >>
Farrell football coach Jarrett Samuels doesn't back down from any challenge or crediting his opponents.More >>
Farrell football coach Jarrett Samuels doesn't back down from any challenge or crediting his opponents.More >>