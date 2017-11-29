Police: Youngstown bar murder suspect found with girlfriend

Youngstown Police say they found the man wanted for a shooting death at a city bar, staying with his girlfriend at a home on the South Side.

When officers learned that 23-year-old Johnny Wallace III may be at a home on West LaClede Avenue Wednesday night, they went to the home and spoke with a woman who police identified as the suspect's girlfriend.

The woman told officers that Wallace was upstairs in her bedroom and was not armed.

After officers called out Wallace's name telling him to give up, police say he walked out of the bedroom and was arrested.

With his dreadlocks cut off, Wallace looked quite different than a mug shot circulated earlier when police were looking for him.

Wallace is the suspect in the death of 45-year-old Colin Brown, whose body was found in the bathroom of the Last Call Bar and Grille on South Avenue Tuesday night.

Wallace was booked into the Mahoning County Justice Center on a charge of murder where he is being held pending arraignment in Youngstown Municipal Court.

