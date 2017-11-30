All lanes of I-76 in North Jackson open after two semi accidents

All lanes of Interstate 76 in North Jackson have reopened after a semi crashed into a beam and then struck a median.

Traffic was at a standstill for several hours Thursday night near the I-80 turnpike entrance.

Not even one mile away from the crash, another tractor trailer had caught fire around 6:30 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the semi that struck the median was most likely distracted by the semi that caught fire, which caused it to crash.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to troopers.