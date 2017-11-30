All lanes of I-76 in North Jackson open after two semi accidents - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

All lanes of I-76 in North Jackson open after two semi accidents

Posted: Updated:
By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Connect
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio -

All lanes of Interstate 76 in North Jackson have reopened after a semi crashed into a beam and then struck a median.

Traffic was at a standstill for several hours Thursday night near the I-80 turnpike entrance.

Not even one mile away from the crash, another tractor trailer had caught fire around 6:30 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the semi that struck the median was most likely distracted by the semi that caught fire, which caused it to crash. 

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to troopers.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms