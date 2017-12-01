Two booked in Trumbull County Jail after break-in and abduction from Greene Twp. home

Two people were booked into jail Friday morning after being accused of breaking into a home in a remote area of Trumbull County and abducting a mentally challenged man.

Authorities say 21-year-old Costa Trice Jr. was taken into custody on charges of aggravated burglary and kidnapping.

Jennifer Misel, 32, was also arrested in connection with the incident.

A woman called 9-1-1 early Friday claiming that several people, at least one of them armed with a gun, broke into their home on the 8300 block of Durst Colebrook Rd. NE in Greene Township.

The caller said one of the intruders punched one man in the face and abducted a 20-year-old man who is said to have Asperger's syndrome.

A couple at the home told dispatchers they had taken the man into their home because he had been abused by his alleged abductors when he was living with them at a home in Warren.

Following a search involving the Sheriff's department and Ohio State Highway Patrol, authorities pulled over a Jeep on North Park Avenue in Champion.

The man who had allegedly been abducted was in the Jeep along with several other people.

Several adults are being booked into the Trumbull County Jail. Three juveniles could also face charges.

Stay connected with 21 News for the latest on this developing story.