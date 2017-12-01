Beloit trucker charged with fiery, fatal crash

A Beloit man has been charged in connection with a fiery traffic accident that claimed the life of a Cleveland area man.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol in Tuscarawas County has charged 53-year-old Timothy Nagy with vehicular homicide.

Troopers say Nagy was driving a tractor-trailer on June 15 that crashed into a car on Interstate 77 near Stone Creek, Ohio, killing a North Royalton man who was a passenger in the car.

Both the truck and the car burst into flame, closing the southbound lanes of the interstate for several hours.

A reconstruction team from the patrol determined that the crash occurred when the truck attempted to reach a crossover on the interstate and pulled from the driving lane into the car in the passing lane.

Nagy has already been arraigned and is scheduled to appear for a pretrial on January 9.