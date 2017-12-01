New restroom open at Mill Creek boat launch - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

New restroom open at Mill Creek boat launch

Posted: Updated:
BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio -

Bikers, hikers and other people enjoying Mill Creek MetroParks have a new spot to stop at when nature calls.

A new comfort station is now open at the East Newport Boat Launch.

This concrete vault restroom and concrete walkway meets Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility guidelines and addresses the need for a restroom facility at the boat launch as well as the East Newport Hike & Bike Trail.

The total cost of the improvements is approximately $28,000.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms