Man in South Pymatuning Twp. facing jail time for tormenting police dogs

Several criminal complaints have been filed after a man in South Pymatuning Township allegedly tormented police dogs by flying a drone over Shallow Creek Kennel.

Robert C. Layman turned himself in on Wednesday and is now facing criminal charges of taunting a police dog.

The owner of Shallow Creek Kennels reported that some of the dogs were tormented so bad they hurt themselves.

According to the criminal complaint, one dog had its eyes gouged out, another dog broke a hip and seven more dogs were treated for broken teeth.

The owner says the dogs were disqualified from the K-9 team due to their injuries.

Authorities say if Layman is charged, he could face a minimum $1,000 fine and up to two years in jail, but the financial impacts would be significant.

Neighbors also filed complaints stating the drone would fly over their backyard where children were playing.

Layman's sentence could include an order to pay restitution, would include about $70,000 in veterinarian charges and replacement costs, according to officials.

He could possibly be liable for training replacement dogs and lost time for the police officers as well.

Layman is scheduled to be in court on December 20.