A Pleasant First Weekend of December

December opened with some sunshine and pleasant weather on Friday and that trend will continue during the weekend. Some high clouds will filter the Sun on Saturday but that won't stop temperatures from rising into the mid 40s...a few degrees above average. Sunday looks even sunnier and warmer.

Very likely to be the warmest weekend until next year. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/M6xCTXy3IK — Eric Wilhelm (@EricWFMJ) December 1, 2017

Ahead of a cold front, gusty southwest winds will send temperatures in the lower and middle 50s Monday. The front will produce rain for much of Tuesday. The turn to much colder weather that we have been talking about for a while will occur behind the front on Wednesday. Temperatures will be well below average through the weekend and beyond. No big snow events are expected in the foreseeable future.