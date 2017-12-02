Remembering our veterans this Christmas

In North Jackson families, friends and veterans are taking time out from Christmas shopping and other festivities to honor the men and women who have fought and died to keep our country safe from all enemies.

The Ohio State University Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program held a ceremony at the Jackson Township Cemetery for the first time to place a wreath on veteran's graves.

Seven ceremonial wreaths were placed at the entrance of the cemetery to honor all soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines who served. There was also a wreath to honor those who are missing in action or are prisoners of war.

Then the group spanned out laying the wreaths on individual graves of veterans.

Family members of World War II veteran James Campbell tell 21 News he had a hard time talking about what happened in the war, maybe because there were so many that never came home.

Bonnie Pittman is veteran James Campbell's daughter, "It was horrendous. And many men went through that, and many men did not come back. Because he's talked about these flights he made, and the gunfire coming into the planes and the men would die in there and they'd have to carry them out and bury them."

Technical Sergeant Campell received the flying cross, the military's highest honor for his division, long after World War II was over,

His granddaughter Amy Sudimak kissed his head stone after laying the wreath and says she will never forget his service and sacrifice.

She just hopes future generations like her son will keep that history alive even though he never met his grandfather.

"For him to have never met his great grandfather, but to know what has happened in this world and what our country men have done to preserve his way of life and our way of life. For him to learn that, to see it first hand is very important," Sudimak said.

And as those gather here pause to remember our servicemen and women this Christmas, they hope others will also take time to salute the brave men and women who have given them so many rights, and the gift of freedom.