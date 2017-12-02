1 dead after Leetonia house fire - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

1 dead after Leetonia house fire

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
LEETONIA, Ohio -

Fire crews worked to put out a fire at a Leetonia home early Saturday morning that claimed the life of one man.

The Leetonia fire chief says the firefighters found the body of a man who lived in the Spruce Street home.

Authorities say the house caught on fire around 8:40 a.m.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal.

