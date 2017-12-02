Crews work to put out vacant house fire on city's east side - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Crews work to put out vacant house fire on city's east side

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown fire crews worked to contain a vacant house fire on the city's east side Saturday evening.

Officials say the Spruce Street house is a total loss.

According to firefighters, the flames caught the neighbors house and did minimal damage to the side. The woman inside got out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Lordstown grad catches Amazon's eye with tech talk

    Lordstown grad catches Amazon's eye with tech talk

    Saturday, December 2 2017 10:15 AM EST2017-12-02 15:15:04 GMT

    If you did a little cyber Monday shopping on Amazon, there's a good chance you saw a Lordstown grad on your screen at some point. Jon Prosser has been building a following in the tech community through YouTube. 

    More >>

    If you did a little cyber Monday shopping on Amazon, there's a good chance you saw a Lordstown grad on your screen at some point. Jon Prosser has been building a following in the tech community through YouTube. 

    More >>

  • Vernon Township police charge man with murder of Greenville man

    Vernon Township police charge man with murder of Greenville man

    Sunday, December 3 2017 4:10 AM EST2017-12-03 09:10:11 GMT

    Vernon Township police have charged a Fredonia man with the murder of a Greenville man that happened Thursday night at a GNC vitamin store near State Route 322.

    More >>

    Vernon Township police have charged a Fredonia man with the murder of a Greenville man that happened Thursday night at a GNC vitamin store near State Route 322.

    More >>

  • 1 dead after Leetonia house fire

    1 dead after Leetonia house fire

    Saturday, December 2 2017 9:41 PM EST2017-12-03 02:41:50 GMT

    Fire crews worked to put out a fire at a Leetonia home early Saturday morning that claimed the life of one man. 

    More >>

    Fire crews worked to put out a fire at a Leetonia home early Saturday morning that claimed the life of one man. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms