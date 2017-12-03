Grinch steals charity door prizes in Niles

A real life Grinch tried to steal Christmas from a Niles community fundraiser today.

For the last 31 years, Niles Community Services has held a Santa Land Brunch for children in the area.

But this morning organizers found all the door and raffle prizes for the event gone.

The prizes were stolen from their offices located on route 46.

The brunch funds a lot of the programs the organization is responsible for, including those that help families in need around the holiday season.

"We have over 600 families signed up for food and about 700 children signed up for gifts this year and this is one of the main events of the year that raises money for it," said Jean Williams from Niles Community Services.

One of board members and Vernon's restaurant helped to buy new bikes for the organization to use for Sunday's brunch.

If you have any information on who may have been responsible for the break-in, call Niles Police.