Clean resolution may avoid government shutdown

With government spending set to expire on Friday, Republicans are working on a stopgap measure to avoid a government shutdown.

The stalemate centers on both sides of the aisle pushing for amendments that are unrelated to government spending, At Grove City College, Political Science Professor Michael Coulter believes those attachments could be dropped.

"Right now it appears that Republicans are going to support what is called a clean resolution, a continuing resolution so that the government will be funded at present levels for two weeks and then give time to try to work out a long term budget," Coulter said.



A government shutdown would keep more than half a million federal workers at home, a sort of forced vacation without pay. But not everything would stop working. The postal service would still operate, social security checks would be issued, the government supported free school lunch program would continue, airports would operate, but with delays possible, the military would not be affected, nor would federal emergency workers, border patrols and the FBI.



This comes at a time when Republicans need to demonstrate some achievements, and as professor Coulter points out, without a budget they don't get tax reform. "Because you can't have a tax bill until you have a long term government budget," said Coulter.



It may mean that issues like immigration will be put off to another day.

"It's a matter of get what they can now, which is passing a tax bill and having a budget, and then come back another day for immigration policy, according to Coulter.



The funding deadline is midnight Friday.



