Rain Tuesday Morning, Then Here Comes The Cold

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

A powerful cold front will track toward the Valley on Tuesday and the result will be a rainy, windy morning. The showers will push away by midday in most spots. The afternoon can bring a brightening sky but temperatures will start to tumble. Tuesday night will be quite a bit colder.

Wednesday will look nice but it will certainly be colder than previous days. The breeze will be noticeable once again.

Lake-effect snow will be plentiful in western New York but we do not expect much in northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania. Some light snow will be possible at the start of the upcoming weekend.