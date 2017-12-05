Democratic candidates for Ohio governor competing in crowded race

On the eve before Richard Cordray was expected to announce his bid for Ohio governor, his name was brought up in the Democratic debate.

Four of the five other candidates faced off in Cleveland Monday night trying to stand out in the crowd.

Each Democratic candidate for Ohio governor tried to set themselves apart.

"In 2018 it's time for a woman to lead this state," said former State Representative Connie Pillich in opening statements.

State Senator Joe Schiavoni stated "I'm the only candidate on or off this stage that can win a general election. We can't roll out the same reused politicians with the same rehashed message."

The first question right out of the gate dealt with the Republicans new so called power deal- the Mike Dewine and John Husted ticket.

"Truthfully I don't care-- that day I was at Kent State talking to young people about how we can deal with student debt," described Schiavoni.

Former Congresswoman Betty Sutton disagreed.

"Times are serious and so are they, we need someone who can go toe to toe with them and beat them next November," she said.

Former consumer watchdog Richard Cordray's name also came up, as he is expected to announce his bid on the Democratic side Tuesday.

"Just because people know you doesn't mean that everybody likes you and so that name recognition thing starts wearing on me a little bit, you have to earn name recognition," explained Schiavoni.

Name recognition that Schiavoni says he has been earning by traveling the state.

Back in his hometown, a couple of the Mahoning County Young Democrats say Schiavoni's message resonates but name recognition is a concern.

"I admit that that's a concern but I think that he's got some common core values that are going to appeal to working class Ohioans," said Amanda Daquelente of Boardman.

"Joe always stands out because he speaks a lot of policy. He's been the Senate minority leader now and so he knows all of the workings of what's going on in the Ohio Senate," stated Carson Markley, outreach director of the Mahoning County Young Democrats and a YSU student.

However, Dayton mayor Nan Whaley also caught the attention of Markley.

"I think she has some of the ideas to push us forward into the future as well," he said.

According to the Associated Press, Cordray's long-anticipated announcement is scheduled for tomorrow morning at a diner in Grove City, Ohio.