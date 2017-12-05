Former MVSD manager pleads guilty to forgery, ordered to pay fines

The former manager of the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District has changed his plea to guilty.

Anthony Vigorito pleaded guilty on Tuesday to attempted forgery, criminal noncompliance, and tampering with records.

Forty-one-year-old Vigorito was sentenced to pay $3,000 in fines, partake in 100 hours of community service, and will be on probation for one year.

The charges stem from Vigorito instructing 26 Youngstown Water Department employees who paid for a class they needed to attain certification required for a higher rate of pay.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office accuses the certified EPA instructor of signing off on the certification when in fact he released them early from a continuing education class.

Because of that certification, those Youngstown Water Department workers were able to receive raises from the city of Youngstown that the state EPA says they were not entitled to because they did not have enough contact hours from the course.

Ultimately, 25 Youngstown Water Department employees were charged criminally and pled guilty to filing a fraudulent application.

They each agreed to pay back $2,000 dollars to the city and 24 of the 25 were demoted and received a cut in pay.