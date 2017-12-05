Charges dropped against Poland Twp. worker accused of theft

Criminal charges have been dropped after a Poland Township road department employee was accused of theft.

Twenty-eight-year-old Ray Beatty was officially charged not only with a felony of theft in office, but a misdemeanor of theft without consent.

Beatty was accused of allegedly stealing truckloads of slag from the road department in broad daylight according to sources.

However, prosecutors say there were no clearly stated policies on the use of the slag, and therefore Beatty could not have known what he was doing was wrong.

Trustee Eric Ungaro reported the alleged crime to the Poland Township Police Chief Brian Goodin back on August 3rd.

Ungaro says he received information from someone who wanted to remain anonymous and asked the chief to investigate.

According to the police investigation, Beatty had a private company remove the slag from the township facility and take it to his Calla Road home in Poland.

Ungaro said the road grindings belonged to Poland Township and Beatty did not have the authorization to remove them.