Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport holds forum to fill Airline Vacancy

Youngstown - Warren Regional airport hosted a forum this morning, inviting the public to engage in a conversation with one of the airlines their considering taking the place of Allegiant Airlines.

Southern Airways Expresses goal today was to see if they could meet the needs of the business travelers and locals in the Valley. The airline is considering offering flights between Youngstown to Detroit and Youngstown to the Baltimore/Washington D.C. airport. After feedback from attendees they are now considering flights to Columbus.

Mark Cestari, Southern Airway Express CCO says, "The one thing that makes our company unique is that every pilot we hire will live and work in their hometown." this will provide reliable service for the customer and company also bringing additional jobs to the area. After today's forum Cestari is now looking into whether there is a demand here for the locations his nine passenger planes can fly and if the price point is feasible for this area as there will be a slight increase in flight pricing due to Southern Airways being a smaller company than Allegiant Airlines.

January 4th will be Allegiants last day with the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport. Aviation Director, Dan Dickten says they are working very hard to fill this vacancy as soon as possible.