Husted: Sheriff should investigate campaign finance allegations against Leone

The Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted has cast his vote in favor of asking the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office to investigate potential criminal actions by Struthers Municipal Court Judge-Elect Dominic Leone.

Less than 24 hours before the election early last month, the Mahoning County Board of elections cast a vote on whether or not they should forward complaints to the Sheriff's office.

The allegations were set forward in two affidavits alleging campaign finance irregularities of Dominic Leone, a candidate for Struthers Municipal Court Judge.

Both of the affidavits were filed in October, just weeks before the election.

In one, a woman claiming to be Leone's former campaign Treasurer states that he asked her for a $600 loan, rather than a donation.

That woman also claimed that Leone threatened her, should she reveal that he allegedly used illicit drugs.

A second complaint, filed by a woman who says she had a "personal relationship" with Leone, says "4. I have firsthand knowledge of several illegal contributions to Dominic Leone. 5. Each of these illegal donations were deliberately covered up and hidden from the campaign team by Dominic Leone and not documented properly."

The second complaint also alleges that Leone used illicit drugs.

Leone previously responded to the allegations on his Facebook page, calling them fictitious.

When 21 News reached out to Leone Tuesday night he responded saying that he stood by his responses and that he will cooperate with any investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

Board Members Wasko and Betras voted against the motion.

Ohio's Revised Code dictates that in the event of a tie vote, the Secretary of State must break the tie.

Husted, in a letter to the board, said "I received a tie vote statement only from the board members voting in favor of the motion, Charmain Munroe and Board Member Winbush. Board Members Wasko and Betras did not submit arguments supporting their position reportedly because they believe that the election of Mr. Leone moots the allegation of irregularity."

Husted's full letter can be seen here: