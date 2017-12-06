Warren Family Mission warns of holiday season phone scam

The Warren Family Mission is warning of a possible phone scam this holiday season.

The mission's Public Relations Director, Dominic Mararri, said a woman called several people, claiming to call on behalf of the mission, asking for donations to its Hannah's House.

Hannah's House helps women with life-controlling problems, substance abuse and challenges in their lives.

The people then called the mission asking who to make the checks out to, according to Mararri.

Mararri said the mission never asks for donations over the phone or by going door-to-door, and said to never make checks out to a third party if donating.

To donate, you can send money online, by mail or donate in person at its Todd Ave. location.