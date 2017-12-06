Head-on crash in Fowler Twp. leaves two hospitalized - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Head-on crash in Fowler Twp. leaves two hospitalized

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
FOWLER TWP., Ohio -

A head-on collision Wednesday afternoon sent two people to the hospital. 

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called out to investigate just after 3 p.m. 

Officials on the scene say the driver of a Chevy Impala crossed the center line and struck a full-size GMC truck near the Youngstown Air Reserve Station. 

The driver of the Impala was trapped inside, and emergency crews had to use extraction tools to cut them out. 

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries, however, their conditions are not yet known. 

This is a developing story. Check back to wfmj.com for updates. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Lordstown grad catches Amazon's eye with tech talk

    Lordstown grad catches Amazon's eye with tech talk

    Saturday, December 2 2017 10:15 AM EST2017-12-02 15:15:04 GMT

    If you did a little cyber Monday shopping on Amazon, there's a good chance you saw a Lordstown grad on your screen at some point. Jon Prosser has been building a following in the tech community through YouTube. 

    More >>

    If you did a little cyber Monday shopping on Amazon, there's a good chance you saw a Lordstown grad on your screen at some point. Jon Prosser has been building a following in the tech community through YouTube. 

    More >>

  • Hunters check nearly 73K deer in weeklong hunting season

    Hunters check nearly 73K deer in weeklong hunting season

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 12:57 PM EST2017-12-05 17:57:40 GMT

    State officials say hunters checked nearly 73,000 white-tailed deer during Ohio's weeklong deer-gun hunting season.

    More >>

    State officials say hunters checked nearly 73,000 white-tailed deer during Ohio's weeklong deer-gun hunting season.

    More >>

  • Warren City Council concerned about Community Development Department

    Warren City Council concerned about Community Development Department

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 11:13 PM EST2017-12-07 04:13:46 GMT
    Warren City Council members discussed the 2018 budget Wednesday night. One of the biggest concerns is within the Community Development Department which could face a deficit depending on HUD funding. If they do lose money , the argument will become keep programs or keep staff.   "The option is to reduce the staff to stay within my HUD budget, but also that means I have to reduce the programs," stated Community Development Director, Michael Keys. Worst case scenario, T...More >>
    Warren City Council members discussed the 2018 budget Wednesday night. One of the biggest concerns is within the Community Development Department which could face a deficit depending on HUD funding. If they do lose money , the argument will become keep programs or keep staff.   "The option is to reduce the staff to stay within my HUD budget, but also that means I have to reduce the programs," stated Community Development Director, Michael Keys. Worst case scenario, T...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms