Head-on crash in Fowler Twp. leaves two hospitalized

A head-on collision Wednesday afternoon sent two people to the hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called out to investigate just after 3 p.m.

Officials on the scene say the driver of a Chevy Impala crossed the center line and struck a full-size GMC truck near the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

The driver of the Impala was trapped inside, and emergency crews had to use extraction tools to cut them out.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries, however, their conditions are not yet known.

