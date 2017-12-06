Car plows through window of Austintown dance studio - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Car plows through window of Austintown dance studio

By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

In Austintown, a car plowed through the front window of a dance studio.

The accident happened around 9:30 Wednesday night at the Escape Dance Academy on New Road.

Police said the driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake. No one was hurt. 

