Warren City Council concerned about Community Development Department

Warren City Council members discussed the 2018 budget Wednesday night.

One of the biggest concerns is within the Community Development Department which could face a deficit depending on HUD funding. If they do lose money , the argument will become keep programs or keep staff.

"The option is to reduce the staff to stay within my HUD budget, but also that means I have to reduce the programs," stated Community Development Director, Michael Keys.

Worst case scenario, The Community Development Department could be facing a $140,000 deficit in 2018.