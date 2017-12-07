Coitsville man arrested after escaping all-night standoff involving infant

A Coitsville man is now in custody after an abduction that turned into a standoff with police last Friday night.

Thursday morning, U.S Marshals arrested 25-year-old Brandon Jones of Coitsville. Jones has been charged with child endangering and abduction.

The original call last Friday night, sent police to Hawthorne Street in Youngstown in response to a possible shooting, which later turned into a standoff.

A woman called police after she noticed her front door was open and she heard a loud noise she thought was a gunshot.

The niece of the woman that called, was at Dollar General, when she noticed Jones walking toward her car with a chair.

According to the report, Jones hit her driver's side window with the chair, causing the window to break. The woman told police Jones opened the door and pushed her into the passenger's seat. Her 4-year-old daughter was able to get out of the car, but her eight-month-old baby remained in the back seat.

Jones drove the car to his McGuffey Road residence with the mother and infant inside. When they arrived, Jones grabbed the baby and told the passenger if she calls the police and they come to his house, he is going to kill her.

After over an hour of negotiating, the infant was brought out of the house and given back to its mother. Paramedics looked over the baby and said there seemed to be no apparent injuries.

Police went inside looking for Jones but he escaped.

Jones is waiting for his trial in the Mahoning County Jail.