Youngstown City Schools now using two-hour delays for winter weather

Youngstown City School District announced they will now use two-hour delays for bad weather conditions.

In the past, if the winter weather was bad in the morning, the school district would close the schools for the whole day.

"In the past, YCSD has closed school for the whole day even when the weather and road conditions were expected to improve. That's a full day of instruction lost to our children. We can't afford to do that anymore," said CEO Krish Mohip.

Mohip says the district will still cancel school if weather and travel conditions require it.

Chief of transportation explained that bus routes will be the same on two-hour delay days as on regular school days and pick-ups will be two hours later.

School officials say breakfast will not be served on days when school starts two hours later.

Students will report directly to their third-period classes and there will be no classes for juniors at Choffin Career and Technical Center on two-hour delay days.

School dismissal times will remain the same.