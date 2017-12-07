McKinney campaign files complaint, asking for new election

The McKinney Campaign filed a complaint contesting the election in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on Thursday.

McKinney hosted a news conference Thursday afternoon and asked for a new election. A live stream of that news conference can be found here:

"Every voter should know their vote counted and that they can believe in the process of our elections. Unfortunately, many voters I have spoken with, have no confidence in the system here in Mahoning County," said Sean McKinney.

McKinney says his campaign went through every ballot from the November election. He believes voters did not get the clean election they deserve.

The campaign says they are not calling for a recount, but a new election. They are asking that the new election is overseen by the secretary of state.

Campaign officials say they have uncovered many irregularities and are hearing new stories about the election every day.

McKinney says they have hired election law Attorney, Donald C. Brey of the Columbus law firm Taft Stettinius & Hollister to represent the campaign.

For anyone that feels they did not have a clean election, the campaign is asking that you visit www.ivotedformckinney.com and write a complaint.

McKinney's lawyer says they will be notified about a hearing date by Friday.

