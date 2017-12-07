New Castle man sentenced to 15 years for sex trafficking a child

A New Castle man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for sex trafficking a child.

Authorities say 28-year-old Kyle Hartman of New Castle knowingly traveled from Grove City to Ohio with a 14-year-old girl for sex trafficking purposes.

Police say Hartman advertised the juveniles prostitution services on backpage.com

Officials say the case was investigated by the FBI and the Grove City Police.

Hartman will serve a 15-year sentence followed by 7 years supervised release.