Craig Beach police chief arrested during search at government center

The Chief of Police in Craig Beach was arrested Thursday evening after a search at the village administration building.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office told 21 News that agents from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations was involved in an arrest at the village center.

The A.G.'s office said Chief Andrew Spencer has been charged with one misdemeanor count of dereliction of duty.

However, spokesman Dan Tierney could not comment on the nature of the allegations.

According to Mayor Dave Spencer, agents from the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office and BCI arrived at the village administration building Thursday afternoon and told him that they were going to conduct an investigation in the building.

Spencer said he does not know what agents were looking for, or what specifically they searched.

Meanwhile, Major Jeff Allen of the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office told 21 News there is an additional investigation still going forward that "he cannot speak on at this time."

Major Allen said that the investigation has been going on for the last few weeks.

Mayor Spencer said it is too early to tell what will be done about the command of the department, but it is expected to be discussed at a Village Council meeting next week.

The A.G.'s office said that the Mahoning County Prosecutor's Office is handling charges.

The Mahoning County Prosecutor's Office, however, simply said it is a "pending investigation."

This is a developing story. Check back to wfmj.com for details.