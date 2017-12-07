Second Harvest Food Bank receives donation from Pittsburgh Pirat - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Second Harvest Food Bank receives donation from Pittsburgh Pirates

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Feed Our Valley campaign got a large donation on Thursday from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Campaign Feed Our Valley benefits the local Second Harvest Food Bank.

After the team's annual event at the Butler Institute of American Art, the team made it's way to the food bank where major league players unloaded bag after bag of non perishable food items.

The team also signed t-shirts and autographs after the event.

