Poland mother arrested for stealing from store, leaving 1 yr old daughter

A woman from Poland was arrested for allegedly stealing merchandise from a Dollar Store in Alliance.

Police say in the middle of the crime, the woman left her one-year-old daughter in the restroom. Officials say the daughter was left with no clothes on.

Police responded to the call and arrested Mary Waguespack at the scene.

Reports state Waguespack was climbing through the fire escape when leaving the store, which triggered the store fire alarm.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.