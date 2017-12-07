Poland mother arrested for stealing from store, leaving 1 yr old - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Poland mother arrested for stealing from store, leaving 1 yr old daughter

Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
ALLIANCE, Ohio -

A woman from Poland was arrested for allegedly stealing merchandise from a Dollar Store in Alliance. 

Police say in the middle of the crime, the woman left her one-year-old daughter in the restroom. Officials say the daughter was left with no clothes on. 

Police responded to the call and arrested Mary Waguespack at the scene. 

Reports state Waguespack was climbing through the fire escape when leaving the store, which triggered the store fire alarm. 

Authorities are still investigating the incident. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms