Youngstown Police: Man turns himself in after allegedly robbing bank

Youngstown Police say the man who robbed First National Bank on Thursday morning has turned himself in.

Frank Pierce went to the police department in Youngstown and turned himself in Friday morning around 7:30 a.m.

Police say the Pierce walked into the bank just before 10 a.m. Thursday and handed a teller a note, indicating he was armed.

After the robbery, Authorities released photos from a surveillance camera. According to the report, Pierce said a friend told him he saw pictures of Pierce on the news in reference to the robbery.

Officials say he was arrested Friday morning and charged with robbery.

Youngstown Police say some of the stolen money was recovered, but the amount of money stolen was minimal to begin with.

The robbery was investigated by Youngstown detectives, the FBI and U.S Marshals Office.