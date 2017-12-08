The Tudor Octagon is filled with Christmas spirit

It's a unique building with a unique shape, overflowing with Christmas spirit.

Halfway up Rod Linger's driveway in Johnston Township is a building he likes to call the Tudor Octagon. Inside is a Christmas wonderland.

"We collect Christmas stuff all year round. Some of it's from our attic and from my parents' place and different estate sales and things like that," said Linger, a retired math teacher.

For more than 20 years, he's been tracking down ornaments, villages, and everything else you can think of and turning them all into a gigantic Christmas garage sale.

"We like the holidays. We like sharing it with people. We have people that come back every year, come back every weekend because they know I keep getting more things out all the time," said Linger.

He built this place 18 years ago with the help of his two sons, and every year around this time, it's literally overflowing. From stockings to Santas, he's found a little bit of everything. That includes more than 200 nutcrackers.

"Not just nutcrackers for Christmas, but for Easter and for all the holidays and patriotic nutcrackers and sports figures. We even have a rock star nutcracker," said Linger.

So why do it? Why spend all year finding these things? The answer is simple.

"When you see the joy on their face, 'This is something I've been looking for,' or 'Oh, this would make the perfect gift to give somebody.' It's nice to make other people happy," said Linger.

It's an idea, that really captures the spirit of Christmas. It just so happens, that this package comes in the shape of an octagon.

The Tudor Octagon is open this weekend and next weekend (through December 17th) from 9-5 on Friday and Saturday, and 12:30pm-5pm on Sunday.

It is located in Johnston Township at 3567 Bradley Brownlee Rd., Cortland, OH 44410.