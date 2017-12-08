1 dead after two-vehicle crash in Sharon

Sharon Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a New Castle man on Friday morning.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of South Dock Street and Miller Court in Sharon.

Officials say one of the drivers, 42-year-old Jason Lemmon of New Castle suffered fatal injuries from the accident.

The second driver from Youngstown was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police say Dock Street was closed for a short time but has since reopened.

Sharon Police are still investigating what happened.