1 dead after two-vehicle crash in Sharon

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
SHARON, Pa. -

Sharon Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a New Castle man on Friday morning. 

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of South Dock Street and Miller Court in Sharon. 

Officials say one of the drivers, 42-year-old Jason Lemmon of New Castle suffered fatal injuries from the accident. 

The second driver from Youngstown was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police say Dock Street was closed for a short time but has since reopened.

Sharon Police are still investigating what happened. 

