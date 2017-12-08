Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Liberty Township - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Liberty Township

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

Liberty Police were called to the scene near Walmart after a pedestrian was allegedly hit by a vehicle.

According to police, the caller advised the pedestrian crossed the street against the light.

Police are on scene investigating. 

This is a developing story. Stick with 21 News for the latest information as details become available. 

