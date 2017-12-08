Intruder identified after being shot and killed by Lawrence County homeowner

An elderly homeowner in Lawrence county, Pennsylvania shot and killed one of two intruders who broke into his home early Friday morning.

Police have now identified the intruder as the shooters's nephew-in-law.

Eighty-five year old Don Lutz says it was around 1:30 a.m. when he heard someone breaking into his front door, so his grabbed his gun from under his pillow and confronted the two intruders.

'I heard them breaking in and it was in the dark. They jumped me and we both went on the floor and I scuffled with them on the floor," Lutz said.



During the scuffle he managed to fire a shot. "The one guy rolled over dead and the other guy jumped up and he ran out the front door," according to Lutz.



Police were still searching for the second suspect who may or may not have been wounded. "The other guy maybe the bullet hit him too I don't know, I hope so," said Lutz.



Lutz is a Korean war veteran and a former champion weight lifter, he thinks he came out the winner. "I'm a little sore from scuffling with them, you know, those two guys, but I can take it," he said.



Lutz believes God was on his side and he wasn't afraid. "I've never been afraid in my life, God has always been with me and I'm a hard believer in God and Jesus Christ," .



The incident is still under investigation, but authorities say the shooting appears to be justified.