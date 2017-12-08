Police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Howland Township.

The crash happened around 4:15 Friday evening on Greenmont Drive SE and North Road SE.

The school bus was number 32 from Howland School District.

Trumbull Dispatch says there was a bus driver and 10 students on the bus from grades kindergarten to fourth grade.

The report states there were some minor injuries, but no students were injured.

Howland superintendent says all 10 students were checked by paramedics at the scene and were either released to parents or put on another bus to go home.