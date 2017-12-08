Craig Beach Police Chief free on bond

We're learning more about the background of the Craig Beach Police Chief arrested and charged with Dereliction of Duty.

Craig Beach Police Chief Andrew Soloman was charged on Thursday after a search of his office by Mahoning County Sheriff's Deputies and BCI.

But we've learned this isn't the first time he's been arrested as a police officer.

36-year-old Soloman is out of jail after posting a $1,000 bond.

But when it comes to what Soloman is accused of doing wrong, investigators are playing it close to the vest.

Major Jeff Allen with the Sheriff's Office told 21 News, "There is an additional joint investigation by the Mahoning County Sheriff's Department and BCI still going forward. I cannot speak on it at this time."

A check of Soloman's background found that he was charged with at least one crime before.

Back in July of 2013 when he with the Brady Police Department in the Ravenna area, he faced a Criminal Damaging charge that was pled down to disorderly.

The charge involved Soloman looking for an ex-girlfriend and damaging a fence with his vehicle.

In the police report the girl's father tell's police officer Soloman was intoxicated at the time, and was upset over the breakup. He also allegedly threatened to shoot himself. Soloman later told police he was not suicidal.

We reached out to members of Craig Beach Village Council to get reaction.

Kathy Davidson says: "I'm shocked. He's been doing a 100% better job than the last three or four chiefs that we've had. But I need to find out what's behind the charges against him."

We also stopped at Soloman's home to talk to him but he did not answer.

As for who will take command of the police department, Craig Beach Village Council will meet on Tuesday, they will discuss the arrest and decide the next course of action.

Soloman will be in Austintown Court to answer to the charge before a judge on Monday.

It's unclear if more charges could follow.