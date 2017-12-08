Komara Jewelers begins Christmas day snow campaign

Komara Jewelers is bringing back the Christmas Day snow campaign.

The promotion promises customers that if it snows four or more inches on Christmas Day, purchases made in store between December 1-17, are free.

Store officials say all brands in the store are eligible.

Customers who purchase jewelry within the time frame are entitled to a 100% refund on said purchase, excluding sales tax.

"We're hoping this is the year. You can feel the excitement in the store, not only from our customers but also from our employees," said the owner, Bob Komara.

Komara says the potential pay out for the promotion could be huge.

The store purchased a special insurance policy to cover all the costs, so Komara is as hopeful it snows four inches as the customers are.

"We want it to snow all day on Christmas," said Komara. "What better gift could we possibly give to our loyal customers?"