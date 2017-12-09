Struthers High School hosts Hope Foundation basketball fundraiser

Struthers High School is hosting the Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley's Hope Classic basketball showcase this weekend.

The showcase is on Saturday starting at 3 p.m. at the Struthers Field House.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley.

Since the Hope Classic started in 2012, it has raised thousands of dollars for the chronically ill children in the Valley.

Saturday consists of four basketball games. The schedule is listed below:

Game 1 (3 p.m.): South Range vs. Brookfield

Game 2 (4:30 p.m.): Howland vs. Struthers

Game 3 (6 p.m.): LaBrae vs. Struthers

Game 4 (7:30 p.m.): South Range vs. Malvern

Tickets will be available at the door. Adults are $7 and Youth are $4. Each ticket is valid for all four basketball games.