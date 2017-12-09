Drunk driver hits Howland patrol car

Early Saturday morning, a Mercedes driving eastbound on State Route 82 when it hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser.

The cruiser was parked in the left lane of the roadway with its emergency lights activated before the Mercedes approached.

At the time of the crash, the Ohio State Highway Patrol was investigating a separate crash that also took place on State Route 82.

During that investigation, the trooper was being assisted by the Howland Township Police Department. The two were standing next to the open right front door of the cruiser when they noticed the Mercedes approaching.

Both officers said they had to dive out of the car's path.The Mercedes struck the open door and narrowly missed the officers.

The driver, 31-year-old Andrew J. Doyle of Girard, was not injured from the crash.

Police determined Doyle was driving under the influence and was arrested. Doyle had a .194 blood alcohol content.

Doyle was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of .170 or higher and failure to move over or slow down for a public safety vehicle.

Both vehicles suffered significant damage and had to be removed from the scene.