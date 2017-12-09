OSP says drunk driver hit cruiser in Howland

State troopers say one of their cruisers was struck by a car being driven by a drunk driver on Route 82 in Howland early Saturday.

At the time of the crash, the Ohio State Highway Patrol was investigating a separate crash on the stretch of road.

During that investigation, the trooper was being assisted by the Howland Township Police Department.

The two were standing next to the open right front door of the cruiser when they noticed a Mercedes approaching.

Both officers said they had to dive out of the car's path as the Mercedes struck the open door and narrowly missed the officers.

The driver, 31-year-old Andrew J. Doyle of Girard, was not injured in the crash.

Troopers determined Doyle was driving under the influence and was arrested. Doyle had a .194 blood alcohol content, according to the patrol.

Doyle was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of .170 or higher and failure to move over or slow down for a public safety vehicle.

Both cars received significant damage and had to be towed from the scene.