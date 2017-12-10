Pennsylvania man faces homicide charge after wife found dead in - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Pennsylvania man faces homicide charge after wife found dead in stairwell

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
NORTH CATASAUQUA, Pa (AP) -

Authorities say a man is facing a criminal homicide charge in the death of his wife, which officials believe occurred two days before her body was found in their eastern Pennsylvania home.

Officers responded to a call of a cardiac arrest at the North Catasauqua home Friday night and found 48-year-old Holly Cernobyl dead in the basement exterior stairwell.

The Northampton County coroner's office said she died of strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Coroner Zachary Lysek ruled the death a homicide and said she was probably killed Wednesday.

Forty-nine-year-old Kenneth Cernobyl was taken into custody early Saturday on a homicide charge. A message left Sunday at a number listed in his name wasn't immediately returned.

Police are investigating.

