Pennsylvania man faces homicide charge after wife found dead in stairwell

An obese squirrel has been caught on video stealing gourmet chocolate and lip balm that a New Jersey family leaves out every year as a holiday treat for delivery people.

President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation declaring it to be National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Congress has passed a stopgap spending bill to prevent a government shutdown this weekend and buy time for challenging talks on a wide range of unfinished business on Capitol Hill

The Latest: Hundreds rally in Indian-controlled Kashmir against Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel 's capital

Disney and Pixar's "Coco" has topped the box office for a third time on a quiet, pre "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" weekend in theaters.

Officials with the federal government say it's time to consider the possibility that endangered right whales could become extinct unless new steps are taken to protect them.

Officials: Whales, after deadly year, could become extinct

A major flare-up on the western edge of Southern California's largest and most destructive wildfire has sent residents fleeing as flames churned through canyons and down hillsides toward coastal towns.

New evacuations as huge Southern California fire flares up

Wounded by allegations of sexual misconduct with teens, Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore has largely disappeared from the traditional campaign trail in the race for U.S. Senate, relying on surrogates and social media.

Most statewide Republican officeholders in Alabama say they will vote for Republican Roy Moore in the U.S. Senate race with at least one notable exception.

Authorities say a man is facing a criminal homicide charge in the death of his wife, which officials believe occurred two days before her body was found in their eastern Pennsylvania home.

Officers responded to a call of a cardiac arrest at the North Catasauqua home Friday night and found 48-year-old Holly Cernobyl dead in the basement exterior stairwell.

The Northampton County coroner's office said she died of strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Coroner Zachary Lysek ruled the death a homicide and said she was probably killed Wednesday.

Forty-nine-year-old Kenneth Cernobyl was taken into custody early Saturday on a homicide charge. A message left Sunday at a number listed in his name wasn't immediately returned.

Police are investigating.