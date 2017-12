What is bitcoin? A look at the digital currency

An obese squirrel has been caught on video stealing gourmet chocolate and lip balm that a New Jersey family leaves out every year as a holiday treat for delivery people.

Congress has passed a stopgap spending bill to prevent a government shutdown this weekend and buy time for challenging talks on a wide range of unfinished business on Capitol Hill

Disney and Pixar's "Coco" has topped the box office for a third time on a quiet, pre "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" weekend in theaters.

Officials with the federal government say it's time to consider the possibility that endangered right whales could become extinct unless new steps are taken to protect them.

A major flare-up on the western edge of Southern California's largest and most destructive wildfire has sent residents fleeing as flames churned through canyons and down hillsides toward coastal towns.

Wounded by allegations of sexual misconduct with teens, Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore has largely disappeared from the traditional campaign trail in the race for U.S. Senate, relying on surrogates and social media.

Most statewide Republican officeholders in Alabama say they will vote for Republican Roy Moore in the U.S. Senate race with at least one notable exception.

Bitcoin is a type of digital currency that allows people to buy goods and services and exchange money without involving banks, credit card issuers or other third parties. Its origins have long been a mystery — though an Australian man long rumored to have ties to bitcoin has come forward claiming to be its creator.

Who is this man, and how does this system work?

Here’s a brief look at bitcoin:

___

HOW BITCOINS WORK

Bitcoin is a digital currency that is not tied to a bank or government and allows users to spend money anonymously. The coins are created by users who “mine” them by lending computing power to verifying other users’ transactions. They receive bitcoins in exchange.

The coins also can be bought and sold on exchanges with U.S. dollars and other currencies. Their value has fluctuated over time. At its height in late 2013, a single bitcoin was valued above $1,100. On Monday, it was worth about $445.

Because the currency isn’t formally regulated, its legality is a bit fuzzy. The currency has also drawn the ire of many in law enforcement and cybersecurity because it’s difficult to trace, making it a currency of choice for hackers behind ransomware attacks. But in September, New York state regulators approved their first license for a company dealing in bitcoin.

___

WHY BITCOINS ARE POPULAR

Bitcoins are basically lines of computer code that are digitally signed each time they travel from one owner to the next. Transactions can be made anonymously, making the currency popular with libertarians as well as tech enthusiasts, speculators — and criminals.

___

SHOULD I TRADE IN ALL MY CASH FOR BITCOINS?

That would be a questionable decision. Many businesses such as blogging platform WordPress and retailer Overstock have jumped on the bitcoin bandwagon amid a flurry of media coverage. Leading bitcoin payment processor BitPay works with more than 60,000 businesses and organizations, while the total number of bitcoin transactions has climbed to over 200,000 per day, more than double from a year ago, according to bitcoin wallet site blockchain.info.

Still, its popularity is low compared with cash and cards, and many individuals and businesses won’t accept bitcoins for payments.

___

HOW BITCOINS ARE KEPT SECURE

The bitcoin network works by harnessing individuals’ greed for the collective good. A network of tech-savvy users called miners keep the system honest by pouring their computing power into a blockchain, a global running tally of every bitcoin transaction. The blockchain prevents rogues from spending the same bitcoin twice, and the miners are rewarded for their efforts by being gifted with the occasional bitcoin. As long as miners keep the blockchain secure, counterfeiting shouldn’t be an issue.

___

HOW BITCOIN IS VULNERABLE

Much of the mischief surrounding bitcoin occurs at the places where people store their digital cash or exchange it for traditional currencies, like dollars or euros. If an exchange has sloppy security, or if a person’s electronic wallet is compromised, then the money can easily be stolen. The biggest scandal involved Japan-based bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox, which went offline in February 2014. Its CEO, Mark Karpeles, said tens of thousands of bitcoins worth several hundred million dollars were unaccounted for. He was arrested on suspicion of inflating his cash account in August.

___

HOW BITCOIN CAME TO BE

It’s a mystery. Bitcoin was launched in 2009 by a person or group of people operating under the name Satoshi Nakamoto. Bitcoin was then adopted by a small clutch of enthusiasts. Nakamoto dropped off the map as bitcoin began to attract widespread attention. But proponents say that doesn’t matter: The currency obeys its own internal logic.

___

WHO IS THE REAL NAKAMOTO?

There’s been plenty of speculation on Nakamoto’s identity over the years. In December, the technology magazine Wired and the website Gizmodo both concluded that Australian computer scientist, inventor and academic Craig Wright was probably the man behind the pseudonym. The reports offered detailed circumstantial, but no hard proof, and hedged their conclusions accordingly.

On Monday, Wright told BBC News, the Economist and GQ that he is Nakamoto. (He also put out a press release). Wright said he launched the currency in 2009 with the help of others. Wright told the BBC that he decided to make his identity known to stop the spread of “misinformation” about bitcoin.

If Wright is the founder, he is likely a very wealthy person. The person going by the pseudonym Nakamoto is believed to have amassed about 1 million bitcoins, which would be worth about $450 million if converted to cash.

___

Follow Bree Fowler at https://twitter.com/APBreeFowler. Her work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/author/bree-fowler.