Detroit murder suspect in Mercer County Jail

A murder suspect who was the target of a weekend manhunt stretching from Detroit, Michigan to Mercer County, Pennsylvania has been captured.

According to online records, 28-year-old Perez Smith Jr. was being held in the Mercer County jail as of Monday morning.

Authorities were not immediately available to reveal when or where Smith was captured.

Police from Farrell had been looking for Smith since learning that Smith was wanted for shooting a man walking into a Detroit funeral home on Thursday.

Investigators told 21 News that they believe Smith drove from Detroit to a relative's home on Hamilton Avenue in Farrell.

Farrell and Sharon police departments, along with the Mercer County's Critical Incident Response Team and Mercer District Attorney's office also searched a second home on Hamilton.

Smith faces charges of premeditated murder and weapons charges in Michigan.