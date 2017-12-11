Quaker Manufacturing holding job fair at Salem plant

A Salem company that just six months ago issued a notice that it may be forced to close is now hiring.

Compco Quaker Manufacturing announced that it is holding a job fair on Tuesday as it seeks to fill full-time spots on three shifts at the metal forming facility

According to a flyer issued by the company, they are looking for general labor employees, press operators, forklift operators, and a quality inspection technician. The pay is $10 per hour.

The job fair will be held on Tuesday (December 12) from 10 am to 2 pm at the plant, 187 Georgetown Road, Salem.

Applicants must pass a pre-employment drug screen and a background check before being hired.

Those planning to apply and interview are being asked to bring 2 forms of identification.

In June, Quaker Manufacturing notified its 115 employees that it may be forced to close.after a bank filed a lawsuit claiming it was owed nearly $4.9 million by Quaker.

Later that same month, a federal judge placed the company under receivership.

RELATED COVERAGE: Federal judge places Quaker Manufacturing under receivership

Shortly after, Columbiana based Compco Industries announced that it had purchased Quaker Manufacturing.