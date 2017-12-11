Sebring couple accused of raping intoxicated victim

Two Sebring suspects have been arrested on warrants after several months of investigation into an alleged sexual assault.

According to an affidavit filed in the Sebring Court on December 8th alleges that William Tryon and Chrystal Clark, both 45, raped a woman.

The complaint alleges that the victim was assaulted in February at the West Texas Avenue home that Clark and Tryon share.

Police say the victim came forward to report the assault in July.

According to that paperwork, law enforcement officials say that the victim was too intoxicated to consent.

The duo is currently each facing one felony charge of rape.

Both Tryon and Clark were arrested on Saturday and remain in the Mahoning County Jail.

They are scheduled to appear in court on December 14th.

