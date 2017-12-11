WRTA to unveil holiday bus, offer free rides throughout Christmas season

The Western Reserve Transit Authority will unveil a holiday bus Wednesday afternoon.

The newly decorated, holly transit vehicle will even have a special guest passenger aboard- Santa.

The WRTA Holiday Bus, sponsored by First National Bank, will make its public debut at a special event to be held at the Boardman location of the Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County (7680 Glenwood Avenue).

Families and community members are welcomed to see the bus, and greet Santa, Wednesday at 3 p.m.

The following day WRTA will keep off free rides on the Holiday bus.

Between December 14 and December 30, the WRTA Holiday bus will make at least one trip on every route within our system.

The Holiday Bus will make its final runs in downtown Youngstown on New Year's Eve as part of the First Night celebration.

A schedule for the holiday bus trips are as follows:

Thursday December 14 8 Market 10:10 AM 10 Belmont 11:10 AM 4 Steel 1:40 PM 11 Cornersburg 2:40 PM Friday December 15 12 Albert 12:40 PM 1 Elm 1:30 PM Saturday December 16 28 Warren Express 4:40 PM Monday December 18 6 Fifth 10:10 AM 2 Oak 11:10 AM Tuesday December 19 16 Buckeye 5:10 PM 15 Struthers 6:10 PM Wednesday December 20 14 Mosier 2:40 PM 3 Wilson 3:40 PM Thursday December 21 7 Glenwood 10:10 AM 5 South 11:40 AM Friday December 22 9 Austintown 3:10 PM 12 McGuffey 4:10 PM Saturday December 23 26 Boardman East Loop *2:40 PM 23 Canfield/Boardman Loop 3:40 PM 25 Boardman/Canfield Loop *4:25 PM Tuesday December 26 8 Market 6:10 AM 8 Market 8:10 AM 10 Belmont 7:10 AM 10 Belmont 9:10 AM Wednesday December 27 4 Steel 10:40 AM 4 Steel 12:40 PM 4 Steel 2:40 PM 11 Cornersburg 11:40 AM 11 Cornersburg 1:40 PM Thursday December 28 14 Mosier 9:40 AM 14 Mosier 11:40 AM 1 Elm 10:40 AM 5 South 12:40 PM 7 Glenwood *1:20 PM Friday December 29 9 Austintown 5:38 AM 9 Austintown 7:10 AM 9 Austintown 9:10 AM 13 McGuffey 6:10 AM 13 McGuffey 8:10 AM Saturday December 30 7 Glenwood 12:10 PM 7 Glenwood *2:20 PM 5 South *12:45 PM 5 South 1:40 PM Sunday December 31 First Night Youngstown TBA

For more information visit WRAT's website.