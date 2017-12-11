United Way kicks off #GiveMe5 campaign to benefit those in need - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

United Way kicks off #GiveMe5 campaign to benefit those in need

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
WARREN, Ohio -

United Way created a social media campaign called #GiveMe5 that provides families, seniors and veterans with the basic necessities.

The campaign started on Giving Tuesday and runs through January 2.

Facebook and Twitter followers are encouraged to make a donation in any amount in increments of $5 to United Way of Trumbull County and then challenge by tagging at least five friends, classmates, or co-workers to match the gift.

Proceeds from the campaign go to those in need of basic necessities like shampoo, deodorant, toilet paper, diapers and various other personal and home care items.

You can also donate to the campaign by texting GiveMe5" to 41444 or visiting the United Way website at www.unitedwaytrumbull.org.

